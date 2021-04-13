M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Clare Bousfield Buys 69 Shares

M&G plc (LON:MNG) insider Clare Bousfield acquired 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($196.52).

MNG opened at GBX 217.20 ($2.84) on Tuesday. M&G plc has a 52-week low of GBX 108.90 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 231.70 ($3.03). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 188.04. The company has a market cap of £5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.23 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 238 ($3.11) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

