MicroBitcoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 39.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $684.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005029 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000118 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.26 or 0.00136074 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

