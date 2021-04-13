Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Buys C$21,700.00 in Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Martin Marino acquired 35,000 shares of Microbix Biosystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,700.

Microbix Biosystems stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.62. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$0.68. The company has a market cap of C$66.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry.

