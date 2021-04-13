Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by analysts at Argus from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

MSFT stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,175,535. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.21. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $162.30 and a fifty-two week high of $257.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

