MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSTR. Citigroup upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $269.17.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy stock opened at $718.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,985.33 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $717.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 over the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.