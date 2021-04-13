Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 322.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 28,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 1,400 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $27,230.00. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

