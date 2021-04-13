MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 70.31% and a negative net margin of 63.69%.

Shares of MIND opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.94.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.