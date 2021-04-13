Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.5% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $4.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,733. The firm has a market cap of $413.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.81 and a 200-day moving average of $154.79. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

