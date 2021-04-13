Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $519,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

