Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 694 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,962,339. The firm has a market cap of $430.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.15 and a twelve month high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

