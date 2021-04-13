Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives $43.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

MODN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Model N stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,040. Model N has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $189,432.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $139,769.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,192.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock worth $972,559 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Model N by 31.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Model N during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

