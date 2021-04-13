Moeda Loyalty Points One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.02 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $30.89 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for $1.57 or 0.00002470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00059059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00019954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00089162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.89 or 0.00638703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00039330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00031754 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

