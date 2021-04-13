Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.68.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $204.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $206.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.82.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,262.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 152,401 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

