Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 397.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 61,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Shares of VPL stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.25. 75,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,251. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.80. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $84.90.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

