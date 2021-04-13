Money Design Co. Ltd. Invests $698,000 in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 519.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EPP traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,587. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

