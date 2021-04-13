Money Design Co. Ltd. Makes New $4.55 Million Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 118,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,815 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,107 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,804,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,499,000 after purchasing an additional 199,774 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,862,000 after purchasing an additional 138,177 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,600 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.66. 21,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,805,151. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

