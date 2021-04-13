Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has raised its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 124.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of MNR opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.