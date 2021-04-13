Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $322.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $296.00 to $322.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Shares of MCO opened at $314.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $227.75 and a 12-month high of $315.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.32.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,618 shares of company stock worth $4,295,334. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,576,000 after buying an additional 83,342 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after acquiring an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,150,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,657,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

