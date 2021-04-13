Morgan Stanley Acquires 231,398 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $24,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $102,777,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,988 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,434,000 after purchasing an additional 317,110 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $6,531,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $3,167,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

Shares of HOG opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

