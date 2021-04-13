Morgan Stanley Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $66.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $66.42. 62,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $68.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,028.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Burney Co. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

