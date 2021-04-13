Morgan Stanley Has $25.84 Million Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $25,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.68.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 112.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

