Morgan Stanley Increases iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target to $20.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IHRT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

IHRT stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. 166,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in iHeartMedia by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.