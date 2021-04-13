Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,627,205 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 353.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,087,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,627,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sabre were worth $25,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

