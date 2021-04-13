Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 555.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333,212 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Primo Water worth $24,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRMW. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 310,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 231,673 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Primo Water by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,570,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in Primo Water by 742.2% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 113,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 100,406 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $4,328,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

