MovieBloc (MBL) Hits Market Cap of $134.26 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $134.26 million and approximately $16.87 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,816,435 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

