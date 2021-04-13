MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $458.46

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $458.46 and last traded at $457.88, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $453.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $420.81 and its 200-day moving average is $407.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MSCI by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MSCI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $726,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MSCI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

