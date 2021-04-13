MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €191.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MTX. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €182.50 ($214.71).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €199.15 ($234.29) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €201.88 and its 200-day moving average is €191.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion and a PE ratio of 45.30. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a 52 week high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

