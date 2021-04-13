MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given New $64.00 Price Target at CIBC

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.10.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $42.77 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $46.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

