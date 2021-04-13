Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 9,315 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 901% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.

NASDAQ:MUDS opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.