Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MTL stock traded down C$0.24 on Thursday, hitting C$12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.30 million. Analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

