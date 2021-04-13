N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.08

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.08 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 71.40 ($0.93). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 68.60 ($0.90), with a volume of 426,524 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58. The company has a market capitalization of £315.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62.

In other news, insider Joshua Alliance bought 7,848,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £5,101,720 ($6,665,429.84).

N Brown Group Company Profile (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

