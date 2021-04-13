Nano Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $5.51 or 0.00008803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $734.12 million and $58.26 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,589.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,224.18 or 0.03553620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.97 or 0.00423348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $718.35 or 0.01147726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.90 or 0.00509515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.38 or 0.00435182 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.12 or 0.00354884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00032638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

