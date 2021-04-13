NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO Sells $1,430,276.64 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 21,684 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,430,276.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Bradley Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, R Bradley Gray sold 5,179 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $343,471.28.

On Wednesday, March 10th, R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32.

On Wednesday, January 20th, R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $1,808,500.00.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.56. 483,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,547. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The business had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,670,000 after purchasing an additional 845,805 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194,839 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,193,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

