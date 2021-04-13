NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NantKwest were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NantKwest during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NantKwest during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NantKwest by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NantKwest in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NantKwest stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. NantKwest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other NantKwest news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $510,289.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,192,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,718,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 11,304 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $232,071.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,207,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,843,117.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,106. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NantKwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

