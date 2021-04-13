National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nevada Copper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.20 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nevada Copper’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NCU opened at C$0.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.25.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

