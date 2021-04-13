NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWG. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $70,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $76,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $495,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $2,622,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. 30,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts predict that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

