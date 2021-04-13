Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $20.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Navient traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 8638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,720 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Navient by 50.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 38.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 402,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Navient by 6,742.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 909,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 896,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

