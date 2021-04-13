NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares Gap Down to $40.55

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.55, but opened at $39.32. NCR shares last traded at $39.57, with a volume of 1,743 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens increased their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,531,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in NCR by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in NCR in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NCR by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 49,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,193,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

