NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Down 85.3% in March

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the March 15th total of 36,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTWK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 104,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NTWK stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,354. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.93.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

