Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NRO stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.78.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

