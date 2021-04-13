New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

NFH opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. New Frontier Health has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $11.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Get New Frontier Health alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in New Frontier Health during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New Frontier Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,334 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Frontier Health by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares during the last quarter.

About New Frontier Health

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for New Frontier Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Frontier Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.