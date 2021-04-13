New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 431.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

OTCMKTS NDVLY opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. New World Development has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

