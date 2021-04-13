New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Down 98.4% in March

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NYC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New York City REIT by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New York City REIT by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York City REIT stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. 21,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. New York City REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

