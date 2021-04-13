Newscrypto Price Reaches $0.70 on Top Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $109.47 million and $1.88 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001111 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00067177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00258781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.67 or 0.00675952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,250.08 or 0.99737565 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00022379 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.80 or 0.00866965 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,044,377 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,630 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic.

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

