NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,589.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $718.35 or 0.01147726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.38 or 0.00435182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00065305 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000894 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013964 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001267 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

