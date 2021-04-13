NFT Market Cap Achieves $15.19 Million (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $15.19 million and $384,777.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00054423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00084540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.99 or 0.00625233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00033234 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00039471 BTC.

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

