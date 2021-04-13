NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,333 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in NIC were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NIC by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NIC by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 29,196 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NIC in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIC during the third quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in NIC by 6.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of EGOV opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGOV. Northcoast Research downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research lowered NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.