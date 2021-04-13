Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.90

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.90 and traded as high as $10.53. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 1,961 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $132.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 9.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

