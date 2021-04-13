Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NHNKY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Nihon Kohden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Nihon Kohden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHNKY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688. Nihon Kohden has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of -0.63.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $476.94 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 6.44%.

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

