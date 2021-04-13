NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,688 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.9% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.46. The company had a trading volume of 146,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,458. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.41. The company has a market capitalization of $211.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

